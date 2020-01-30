Floyd D. Olson, 82, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Zahl, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center in Williston.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday morning, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Interment with Military Rites will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Floyd or leave condolences for his family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and at the church on Monday for the hour preceding the funeral service.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.