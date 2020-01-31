Floyd D. Olson, 82, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Zahl, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center in Williston.
His Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday morning, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Interment with Military Rites will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Floyd Dennis Olson was born May 27, 1937 to Clarence and Mabel (Clementson) Olson in Williston North Dakota. Floyd attended school in Zahl and Grenora and graduated from Grenora High School in 1955. Floyd served the US Army from 1961 to 1963 in the 3rd Infantry stationed in Washington DC. Floyd’s duties included Color Guard ceremonies at Arlington Cemetery and meeting dignitaries as they arrived in Washington.
Floyd married Jeanne Sundet on October 2, 1971. Floyd and Jeanne raised their three children, Kari Erickson, Lee Harder, and Joe Harder on the Olson family farm. Floyd farmed for 45 years with his brother Merlyn Olson in the Zahl, Grenora, Bonetrail, and Williston area.
Floyd was the Clerk of Scorio Township for 30 years and served on many Boards including Prairie States, Farmers Union Oil, Bethel Our Saviors and the United Church. He was a past member of the Elks and was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Williston where he served on the Sound Committee. He was a proud member of the American Legion Color Guard in Grenora and also helped with the Zahl VFW Color Guard.
Floyd had an interest in flying and had a private pilot license in his younger years. He had a deep love of farming and of land, machinery, and cars. He enjoyed his kids various sports activities and going to college and professional games with his family. He loved music and attended events whenever and wherever possible with his wife Jeanne.
Floyd was a patient and kind person and a wonderful father. He supported his family’s passions, taught skills and instilled life values to his children that continue to be passed on today.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and cousins. He is survived by his wife Jeanne, children Kari Erickson, Lee Harder, and Joe Harder. Grand-children Tim Erickson, Lindsay Erickson, Thomas Harder, Christopher Harder, Kyler Harder, and Brett Solberg. Great grandchildren Harley Harder, Delta Harder, and Claire Marie Harder. Nieces Laurel Murphy and Kathy Clarys. Special thanks go out to Bethel Lutheran Home for the wonderful care they provided to Floyd over the past several months.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to Bethel Lutheran Home, First Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice.
