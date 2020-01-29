Floyd D. Olson, 82
Floyd D. Olson, 82, of Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Zahl, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center in Williston.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
