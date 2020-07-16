Graveside committal services will be conducted 3PM (Mountain Standard time- Montana Time) July 18th, 2020at the Daneville Lutheran Cemetery South of Westby. A meal will follow provided by the Johnson Family with the help of family and friends. Faye L. Johnson, 74, of Phoenix, AZ, Westby and Plentywood died March 9, 2020 in Phoenix at her home. Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com
