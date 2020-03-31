Arrangements are pending for Faye Johnson and services will be conducted in the summer of 2020. Faye L. Johnson, 74, of Phoenix, AZ, Westby and Plentywood died March 9, 2020 in Phoenix at her home. Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersons plentywood.com
Faye Lynn was born on April 29, 1945 in Crosby, North Dakota to Wyman and Betty (Haugen) Anhalt. She attended Westby High School in Westby, Montana and graduated in 1964. Faye moved with her family to Phoenix, Arizona in 1965.
Faye met Richard “Dicky” Johnson when she was in high school. Richard went into the Army, serving in Vietnam. During that time Faye went to cosmetology school in Billings, Montana. Richard and Faye were married on June 4, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Phoenix; they had 3 boys Terry, Kelly and Jason.
In March of 1980, Faye and Richard moved to Westby, Montana and built a house on the Madsen farm where Richard’s mother was raised. They built an addition on to the house where Faye had her beauty shop. Faye was confirmed in Oslo Lutheran Church, Westby. She belonged to the First Lutheran Church in Westby that emerged into Immanuel Lutheran where she was an active member of the Ladies Aid. Faye was one of the first ladies to get the Wee Bee quilters guild started in Westby. Faye enjoyed keeping in contact with extended relatives on both sides of the family, many times traveling to meet them. Faye loved camping with the family, fishing and camp fires. Faye was a great cook and love to bake. All her family loved her “mac and cheese.”
Deciding that she wanted to help people, Faye went to work at the Sheridan Memorial Nursing Home. She loved the people she worked with and the residents too. She did hair for some of the ladies in the home. She loved to sew and quilt; every room had a quilt. She made quilts for her boys, her cousins, her father in law and she even made a Danish quilt for Richard. Faye enjoyed working in the garden and canning her produce. The last couple of years, she got into making bags for people to use as shopping bags or large handbags from NFL, MLB, Hockey, NBA teams to flowers and coffee material.
Faye and Richard purchased a park model in Phoenix, Arizona and spent many winters there. In 2008, Faye was diagnosed with Peripheral Artery Disease, requiring many surgeries. After Richard died in October 2016, even though it was very hard for her and her family, Faye continued to go to Arizona. Everyone loved her at Desert Shadows, where she made cookies, buns and caramel rolls for people in the park.
Faye and Richard’s anniversary celebration was one of their best times with almost all of the family there to celebrate the occasion and cleaning up the farm they had their abelskiver party after all! Faye participated in Singsperation at the church in Phoenix the night before she died. The church sang songs and the audience would call out a number and they would sing with them. It was recorded so the boys can have that copied. She helped Kathy serve cookies! This was her last project! How sweet!
Faye was preceded in death by her husband Richard; her parents Wyman and Betty Anhalt; and her brother, Craig Anhalt.
Faye is survived by her children: Terry (Margie) and their son Garret; Kelly; Jason (Jamie) and their daughter Kaci. She is survived by her sister, Kathy (Daryl) Andersen and their children: Daryn (Shelly) Andersen; David Andersen; Deana (John) Klein; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Clifford and Teresa Johnson and their children, Sheldon Johnson and Shannon (Mike) Gebhardt. Numerous cousins, nephews and nieces also survive.