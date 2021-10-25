Fay Hanson, 77, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday Morning, October 19, 2021.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate and interment in Saint Paul Cemetery will follow the service.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, October 22 from noon until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.
Fay Louise Hanson was born on April 2, 1944 to Dale and Myrtle (Mahlen) French in Williston, North Dakota. She was raised and educated in Williston, ND graduating with the Class of 1962. Following graduation, she attended Nursing School at NDSCS in Wahpeton and became an LPN in 1963. She worked as an LPN for 38 years at Trinity Western Dakota.
On May 20, 1963 she was united in marriage to Curtis Hanson at the St. Paul Church. To this union were born two children, Todd and Charlene.
As a teenager she babysat, had a newspaper route and worked at Mercy Hospital serving meals to the Nuns and doing the dishes. She was proud to use that money to buy a kitchen table and chairs for her family and bought herself a bed.
Fay was a member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Snowmobile Club and Bunko Group.
She was a Cub Scout Leader and helped in Boy Scouts, driving to camps and hiking. She was also a Leader for Campfire girls. She enjoyed spending time at the farm with the love of her life, Curtis who passed away April 15, 2014. Fay also enjoyed playing Doodle Bug and taking trips with her grandchildren. She was very handy and made outhouses with chandeliers and TV’s.
Fay is survived by her son, Todd (Pam) Hanson, daughter, Charlene Borud, and brother, Myron French; Grandchildren Kyle (Jessica) Hanson, Andy (Rosanna) Borud, and Danny Borud; great-grandchildren, Lyrik, Sage, Logan, and Maverick Borud and Kole, Aralyn, Oliver and Jamisen Hanson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dale and Myrtle French Cain and her husband Curtis Hanson.