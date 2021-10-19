Fay Hanson, 77, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center om Tuesday Morning, October 19, 2021.

Her Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home.

