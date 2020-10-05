Faith Eileen Martinson, 76
Faith Eileen Martinson went to her heavenly rest on Friday, October 2nd after a lengthy illness.
Faith was born August 5th, 1944 in Fortuna, ND to Melvin C. Dahl and Adeline G. Seyfert-Dahl. Faith was number 5 out of her 7 siblings. She grew up in Fortuna, Portal, and Flaxton areas. Faith caught rheumatic fever as a child, so spent many years home-schooled, and only went through 8th grade.
Faith met the love of her life, James Martinson, and married him after only 2 months of dating on December 4th, 1961. They spent 57 years together before James passing in 2018. To their union, Faith and James welcomed 3 sons, Leroy, Ronald, and Rick; and their daughter, Vickie. They also had a daughter lost shortly after birth, Kimberly, in 1968.
Faith worked the majority of her life working as a nurse’s aide at the Tioga Medical Center, working there for close to 40 years before retiring. Faith and James then moved to Fargo to be near to Vickie in 2012, and lived there for 5 years before returning to the area they had called home for so many years. Faith enjoyed all the time she spent with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was lovingly referred to as “old grandma” by her youngest great-grandsons. Faith also enjoyed bingo, and spent many long nights playing while James waited patiently for her. She also spent many hours embroidering and has many beautiful pieces that we will cherish.
Faith is survived by her sons, LeRoy Martinson of Minot; Rick Martinson of Tioga; and her daughter Vickie (Casey) Wanzek of Tioga. Her grandchildren, Keith (Crystal) Mattox, and Kevin (Leah) Mattox both of Ray; Daniel Martinson, Conrad MT; Christ Martinson of Minot; Sara Martinson of Williston; Ronald Martinson Jr of Jamestown; and Penny (Devin) Kliem of Medina. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Dalys, Kendra, Allayana, Hailey, Nolyn, and Ryker Mattox, all of Ray; Conner and Taicen Martinson of Jamestown; Dakota Martinson of Streeter; and Dustin Stabnow of SD. Faith is also survived by her sister Rose Kalabza of West Fargo, and her special niece, Susie Sigloh of Williston; and 4 step-grandchildren.
Faith was preceded in death by her husband, James; son Ronald Martinson; daughter Kimberly; her parents Melvin and Adeline Dahl; her brothers, Darrel and Jerome Dahl; her sisters, Juanita Hanson, Jeanette Erdahl, and Rita Corbett.