Everett A. Hurley, 57

Everett A. Hurley passed away on October 29, 2019 in Buford, ND.
Everett was born on July 21, 1962 to Dennis & Yvonne (Abell) Hurley in Williston, ND. He grew up in Buford, ND and attended Trenton School.
He was united in marriage to Janice Olson on January 16, 1987. They lived in Buford and raised four children, Rana, Earl, Allen and Amanda.
Everett worked as a farmhand on the Anderson Farm in Buford for years & later joined the Buford Trenton Irrigation District as a Ditch Rider. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #239.
He had many hobbies, including attending mud drags, looking for wildlife, taking rides in the side by side with his sidekick Holly, riding snowmobiles, ditch skiing, boating, looking for sheds, collecting antique toys, hunting and raising cattle. But Everett’s number one passion was for his grandchildren.
Everett will always be remembered for making sure everyone else was taken care of before himself. He had a big heart for his family as well as his friends. Everett touched the hearts of so many and we are thankful for the lifelong memories he has left us all.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (Williston); four children, Rana (Jason) Flory, Earl (Nichole) Bauste, Allen, and Amanda (Shannon) all of Williston; six grandchildren, Courtney, Jayden, Grady, Griffen, Gemma and Jason all of Williston; mother, Yvonne Hurley (Williston); brothers, Mark (Carla), Todd(Shawn)and Wade(Twila) all of Williston; sister, Colleen(John) Kjos (Williston); mother- in- law, Ruth Olson (Williston) and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and more.
Everett was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Hurley; father- in-law, Reuben Olson.
His funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Brian Knutson will officiate. Burial will be in Buford Cemetery in Buford, ND. A family service, open to the public, will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, November 4, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church in Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and at the church one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com