Evelyn Theresa Herring, 91, of Bismarck, ND passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020, at Augusta Place in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Hillside Cemetery, in Williston ND, at a later date.
Evelyn was born on November 5, 1928, in Lastrup, Minnesota to Joseph and Susie (Kainz) Boser. Evelyn attended elementary school in Cove, Minnesota, and then attended Onamia High School through the 8th grade. She was united in marriage to Cecil “Bud” Herring on October 14, 1948, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, Minnesota. Evelyn and Bud lived in Minnesota for many years before moving to Costa Mesa, California. Education was important to Evelyn and at the age of 38, she received her GED in Costa Mesa, California. In 1970, Bud and Evelyn moved back to Isle, Minnesota. Although Evelyn and Bud divorced in 1980, they remained good friends until Bud passed away in 1989.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, David (Judy) Herring, of Bismarck ND, Daniel (Susan) Herring, of Williston ND, James (Sherry) Herring, of Austin TX; daughter, Susie (Tim) Huwe, of Bismarck ND; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bonnie Herring, of Costa Mesa CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Susie Boser; ex-husband, Cecil Herring; brothers, Vernon Boser, Richard Boser, Clarence Boser, Ervin Boser and Arthur Boser; sisters, Loretta Boser, and Lorraine Runkel; brothers-in-law, Bill Runkel, Lawrence White, James Herring, Dallas Herring; and sisters-in-law, Gertrude Boser, Margie Boser, Millie Boser, Marilyn White and Betty Herring.
If you wish to leave the family a message of condolence please visit www.bismarck
funeralhome.com to sign the online guest book.