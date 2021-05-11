Evelyn I. Enget, 93, of Powers Lake passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home in Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Evelyn’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Powers Lake, ND. Pastor Mike Fraunfelter will officiate. Burial will be in Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Powers Lake, ND. Friends may call an hour prior to services at the Church.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Evelyn’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.