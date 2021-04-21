Evelyn Curtiss, 86
Evelyn Curtiss was born Feb.4, l935, in Powers Lake, ND, the daughter of Einar and Mabel (Westerness) Benson. She spent her childhood in Morris and Holloway, MN and Columbus, ND. She graduated in 1953 from Columbus High School as Valedictorian. After earning her teaching certificate in two years, she began teaching in rural Tioga, at the Wolla School.
On August 11, l957, she was united in marriage to Earl Curtiss at First Lutheran Church, Tioga. The kids from the Wolla School were not happy about Earl stealing their teacher. They continued to make their home in Tioga, where Evelyn worked with Earl, at Basin Pipe Line Const. Co. until 1986. She was also employed by R. A. Prather & Sons and Pool Well Service, before retiring in 1986. Earl passed away in March of 1997, and Evelyn continued to live in Tioga.
She was active at First Lutheran, White Earth Bay Development Corp, Tioga American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #139 and she enjoyed doing hardanger. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Evelyn demonstrated her faith in Christ by serving others at First Lutheran, and praying for family, friends, and others.
She passed peacefully at Tioga Medical Center- Long Term Care on April 17, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by a son, Charles (Sharon) Curtiss, of Mandan; daughters, Evonne (Rick) Hickok of Williston, and Cathy (Rod) Woodward of Brainerd, MN; grandchildren, Carl (Fiancé- Mattea) Curtiss, Eric (Micah) Curtiss, Sarah Curtiss, Jessica (Aaron) Barclay, Briana Bitterman, and Jayme (Matthew) Jorstad; six great-grandchildren, Madisyn, McCoy, Marshall, and Micah Jorstad, Bruce Barclay, and Evelyn Grace Curtiss; one brother, LeRoy (Marsha) Benson of Williston; sisters-in-law, Maryann Yoder, Hephzibah, GA., Eleanor (Norman) Kostad of Watford City; many nieces, nephews, cousins and too many friends to mention all by name. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl and her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND, with a luncheon to follow at First Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Michael Burns will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the United Cemetery.
There will be a Family Service open to the public on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM at First Lutheran Church.
