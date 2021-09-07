Evelyn Copes, 86, of Tioga, ND passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at her residence in Tioga, North Dakota. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Evelyn’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Tioga, ND
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND followed by a Family Service at 7:00 PM, family and friends are welcome.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Evelyn’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Evelyn A. Copes, 86, of Tioga, ND, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 3, 2021. She was blessed to remain in her home and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and her two daughters.
Evelyn A. Peterson was born on August 22, 1935, to John and Lillian (Erickson) Peterson in Plaza, ND. She attended grade school at Mountrail Country School and graduated from Plaza High School in 1953. She studied one year at Minot State Teachers College and then received a rural scholarship and taught at Lunds Valley southeast of Powers Lake in a one room school house in 1954-1955. Through that experience she discovered her true love of teaching first grade. She returned to Minot State and obtained her two-year teaching standard in 1956 and then began her life-long teaching career in the Tioga Public Schools. Evelyn always had the desire to graduate with her 4 year teaching degree so returned to Minot State in 1973-74 for 2 summers of summer school along with many correspondence courses. She graduated with her cap and gown in July of 1974 with Gerald, Carolyn and Nancy proudly cheering her on!
For 38 years Evelyn never lost her love of teaching first graders how to read and write. Each Fall she eagerly awaited the first day of school and welcomed her new classroom of excited first graders! Even in these last years she treasured the positive comments and letters from many of her former first graders, telling her how much they enjoyed having Mrs. Copes as their wonderful first grade teacher.
Evelyn married the love of her life, Benjamin Gerald Copes, on July 19, 1959, at her sister’s home in Williston, ND, with Pastor John Strand of the Free Lutheran Church officiating. In May 1960 their first daughter, Carolyn, was born and in August 1961 their daughter, Nancy, was born. She was very involved in the Zion Free Lutheran Church including being an active member of WMF, serving and bringing food when needed, singing in the church choir, trios and cantatas. One of her greatest joys was playing piano/organ duets with her dear friend, Karol Jean Wolla. She is remembered by her family for her pecan pies, apple pies and her homemade buns, lefse and flatbread.
Evelyn loved traveling to many parts of our United States and admired God’s beautiful scenery. One particular highlight was taking an Alaskan cruise in 2015 with Gerald, her sister Merilyn, her two daughters and their husbands along with the entire Jerome and Ardis Rice family. Their annual summer trip driving to Gerald’s home in Louisiana and spending time with the Copes family was what they always enjoyed doing together.
Evelyn leaves behind her loving husband, Gerald of 62 years of marriage; her 2 loving daughters, Carolyn (Kermit) Berge of Larimore, ND, and Nancy (Brian) Rice of White Earth, ND. Her nine grandchildren: Christina (Jeff) Winslow, Williston, ND; Micah (Julia) Berge, Reynolds, ND; Josh (Rachel) Berge, Hutchinson, MN; Andrew (Brenna) Berge, Kindred, ND; Cathryn (Chris) Papillon, Larimore, ND; Carrie Eder, San Antonia, TX; Ben Eder (special friend, Rachael Ritzke), Minot, ND; Gracia Eder, Moorhead, MN; and Greta Eder (fiancé Meriel Lora) Williston, ND. Her 10 great-grandchildren: David, Abby and Lauren Winslow; Johannes and Daniel Berge; Matthew, Joanna and Jeremiah Berge; Enoch Berge, and Titus Papillon. Three step-grandchildren: Tiffanie (Dave) Finstrom, Powers Lake, ND; Jeremie (Amber) Minot, ND; and Bethanie (Daniel) Letch, Powers Lake, ND. Ten step-great-grandchildren: Elijah, Isabel, Ezekial Finstrom; Caleb, Caden, Carson Rice; Cameron, Cabella, Hanah, and Hunter Letch. Her 3 sisters: Ramona Poeckes of Williston, ND; Ilene Orluck of Tioga, ND and Merilyn Grosshans of Las Vegas, NV; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her one brother, Duane Peterson, sister-in-law, Helen Peterson and brother-in-law, Anton Poeckes.
For everyone who knew Evelyn, it was evident to see that Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior. Her faith was strong, and she was a continuous prayer warrior for her husband, her daughters and their families, her siblings, her church family and friends in the community. She will be missed by all who knew her. Blessed be her memory.