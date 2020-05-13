Evelyn Casterline, 86, of Williston, ND passed away at the Roosevelt Memorial Nursing Home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Culbertson, MT. Fulkerson Stevenson of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
