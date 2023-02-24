Evelyn A. Patton, 103, passed away on February 20, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 4 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Evelyn A. Patton was born on Oct. 3, 1919, in Minot, ND, to Knut Werner and Magda Olisa (Ophaug) Nelson. She was raised in Roseglen and graduated from Ryder High School, before attending a business college in Minneapolis.
She married Clayton Dunbar in 1938, but the marriage didn’t last. Evelyn married Chris Kolden in 1945; he passed away in 1979. In 1982, Evelyn married Ray Patton. Ray died in Bismarck in 2000.
While married to Chris, her family lived in Roseglen where they operated Kolden’s Store. After marrying Ray and moving to Bismarck, Evelyn became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Lee Kolden, Oak Harbor, WA; stepchildren and their spouses, Michael (Roberta) Patton, Bismarck, Harlan (Chantal) Patton, Travelers Rest, SC, Mary Jane (Harvey) Kadramas, Bismarck, Colleen (David) Pearce, Bismarck, and Kathy (Dale) Fleck, Bismarck; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her three husbands; sister, Frances L. Kerzman; daughter, Sandra Kennaugh; son-in-law, Bill Kennaugh; and great-grandson, Bailey Carlberg.
