Evan Curtis Krebsbach, 71 Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evan Curtis Krebsbach, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Logan Health in Kalispell.Memorial services for Curtis will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory. To plant a tree in memory of Evan Krebsbach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Service Evan Curtis Krebsbach Funeral Home Curtis Logan Health Crematory Pass Away Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 21 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Williston bar brawl leads police on foot chase Canadian flag upsets some Williston residents North Dakota getting $4.1M through settlement over Google location tracking Coyotes Girl's Hockey shutout Bottineau in season opener City announces Interim City Administrator, Tuan leaving Fireworks and more will ring in the holiday season this weekend in Fairview Attempted murder suspect released on $1M bond 12th annual Donn Skadeland night will award $1K in scholarships ConnectUs Therapy announces new nonprofit foundation, celebrates one-year anniversary Williston Basin CTE Center and Del Easton Alternative School to break ground Spring 2023