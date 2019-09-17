Eunice Lohse, 91, Minot, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 in a Minot assisted living facility.
Eunice Mae was born at Van Hook, ND November 9, 1927, the daughter of Ralph and Thelma (Halvorson) Satermo. She was raised and educated at Van Hook and graduated from Van Hook High School in 1945.
She attended Minot State Teachers College and received a 2 year teaching certificate and took a job teaching in Alamo, ND. In Alamo, she met Vernon Lohse and they married on April 14, 1949 in Van Hook.
Together they moved to the Minot area where they farmed at South Prairie.
Eunice returned to Minot State College and finished her BA Degree in Education and taught fifth grade many years at Washington Elementary in Minot. In 1983, they both retired and moved into Minot, where they enjoyed fishing and spending winters in Arizona. She was an active member of the YMCA where she swam and aquacised to fill her day.
Eunice had a lifelong passion for music, and shared her gifts teaching private piano lessons to many in the area.
She was a member of Saron Lutheran Church, enjoyed quilting, socializing, Ladies Aid, and helping where she could. Family was her focus; reading and crossword puzzles kept her mind active in her later years.
Eunice is survived by Gene (Lois) Lohse, Minot, ND, Lynn (Linda) Lohse, Glendive, MT, Shelley (Greg) Hafemeister, Kingman, AZ, grandchildren; Brandon (Erica) Lohse and their daughter, Lahna, of Fargo, ND, Jacob Lohse, of Oregon, and a brother, Keith Satermo, Fargo, ND and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Vernon on January 7, 2006, grandson, Joshua Lohse and 3 brothers; Milton Satermo, Dwight Satermo, Dale Satermo. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Saron Lutheran Church,rural Minot with burial following in the Saron Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Thomas Family Funeral Home.
Memorials are encouraged toward the Saron Lutheran Cemetery Fund.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomas