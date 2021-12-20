Eunice DyAnn (Mahlen) Neshem, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 16th, 2021, at Edgewood, surrounded by her children.
On February 27th, 1936 in Williston, ND Eunice was born to parents Joel and Mabel (Vannatta) Mahlen. She was the oldest of six children. Eunice was raised on a farm, in Roosevelt County, MT. Being the oldest, Eunice learned the value of hard work and the importance of family. Her education included a small country school until 8th grade, then she transitioned to high school in Bainville, MT where she graduated in 1954. She went on to work at Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator. Then decided on a career as a cosmetologist, completing school in Fargo. She returned to Minot and began work at Gilmores House of Beauty. She continued working until 1967.
Eunice met the love of her life Gerald Neshem from Berthold, ND. They married November 11th, 1967, at Little Flower Catholic Church in Minot, ND. From that union they had 4 children. Gerald tragically passed away May 16th, 1987.
Eunice was left to run the family farm and raise her children, with the assistance of family, especially Gary Neshem. Eunice resided at the farm until 2003 when she moved to Minot. She moved into Edgewood in 2016 where she resided until her death.
Eunice was an avid card player and could be found playing pinochle up to the time of her death. She enjoyed day trips to local casinos and traveled on numerous bus trips with her dear friends, Luverne Tufto and Margaret Limke. She loved to dance and attended many single club dances with her nephew, Larry Neshem. Eunice was known for mastering the art of making Norwegian wedding cakes, traveling to various locations to hand deliver these cakes. The Norsk Hostfest was her favorite time of the year, as she could eat all the lutefisk she wanted. Friends and family from far away would attend the festival with her.
Eunice’s family meant the world to her. She was always there to lend a hand to whoever needed it. She would attend family reunions and was the go-to person for family history. She had a very large extended family, and her door was always open for a little lunch. Eunice’s favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandkids, whether it was getting nails done, shopping, or just going out to eat food and grab drinks. She loved to be able to attend any sporting events or activities that her children or grandchildren participated in.
She is survived by: Jerilyn (Tom) Alexander, Minot, ND, Keith (Amy) Neshem, Berthold, ND, and Kent (Jennifer) Neshem, Burlington, ND. Grandchildren: Jason (Stacey) Alexander, Kylie and Morgan Alexander, Emily (Keaton Borud) Neshem, Erika, Mya, and Parker Neshem, Jaden (Kinsey Schepp) Neshem, Dawson, Jamison, and Addison Neshem, Kaylee and Ava Werner. Great-grandchildren: Leah and Laken Alexander. Siblings: JoAnn (Paul) Picard, Donna (Gib) Elkins, sisters-in-law Eileen Mahlen and Melody Vassoff. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, son (Jon Paul), siblings Ralph Mahlen, Arlene (Ken) Byre, and Joey Mahlen.
Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot, ND
Interment: Wild Rose Cemetery, Berthold, ND on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Memorials: are preferred to MSU Nursing Scholarship Fund, 500 University West, Minot, 58707, Our Lady of Grace Food Pantry or Caring Edge Hospice.
The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to the Thompson-Larson Funeral home website: www.thompsonlarson.com