Ethel Kavlie, 91, Minot, ND died on Friday, September 4, 2020 in a Minot assisted living facility.
Ethel Lorraine was born January 2, 1929 on her parent's farm near Souris, ND to Carl Henry and Elna (Peterson) Schroeder. She was raised and educated in Souris, and graduated from Hillcrest Lutheran Academy - Fergus Falls, MN in 1947. She then attended nurse’s training at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, and became a Registered Nurse in 1950. She began her career at St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau, ND, where she worked for two years.
Ethel married Hampton A. Kavlie on September 2, 1951 in Souris, ND. They made their home in Fergus Falls, MN while Hamp attended the Lutheran Brethren Seminary, and Ethel was employed as a nurse. Following the completion of Reverend Kavlie’s seminary training, they moved to Osakis, MN. She was employed at an Alexandria, MN hospital. The family moved to Grand Forks in 1956 where Ethel was employed at Deaconess Hospital for five years. They resided in Sioux Falls, SD for five years, and Williston, ND for four years before moving to Minot, ND in 1970 where she was employed at Trinity Nursing Home. They moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1981 where Ethel worked at an assisted living facility for Lutheran Brethren Homes. They returned to Williston in 1986 where she was employed at Mercy Hospital for nine years. Ethel and Hamp returned to Minot, ND in 1995, where they since had lived. They had spent the winter months in Arizona for several years. They moved to Edgewood Vista assisted living facility in 2016. Reverend Hampton Kavlie died on May 29, 2018. Most recently Ethel had resided at ProHealth Home Care.
Ethel was a member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Brethren Church in Minot, ND. She was very supportive of her husband’s pastoral ministry at the various churches he served, and was always a member of the women’s ministry. Most recently, she had been involved in a Bible study group and a quilting group within the church. She especially enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, crafts, reading, traveling, and Bible study.
Ethel’s loving family includes her children: Garreth (Margery) Kavlie of Jamestown, Gaylord (Cindy) Kavlie of Bismarck, Grant (Gloria) Kavlie of Glendale AZ, Garnell “Dolly” (Dave) Gowan of Minot and Gayle (Curtis) Moore of Minot; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; sisters: Mary Ann (Norman) Otteson of Salem OR and Yona Ash of Henderson NV; in-laws: Curtis (Elaine) Kavlie and Jerry (Arlys) Kavlie and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister: Beulah Schroeder, sister and brother-in-law: Phyllis and Duane Kavlie and brother-in-law: Jim Ash.
Visitation: Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Thomas Family Funeral Home - Minot. Social Distancing is strongly encouraged and masks are required.
Private Family Celebration of the Life of Ethel Kavlie: Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Section 27 of Rosehill Memorial Park – Minot.
Livestream: Church Family and Friends are invited to view the service using a link in her website obituary. The service may be viewed on Thursday at 1:00 PM or at any time starting on Friday.
Memorials are preferred to: Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Brethren Church or Our Redeemer's Christian School – Minot.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com