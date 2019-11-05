Esther Nelson, 102 of Tioga, ND, passed away Monday evening, November 4,, 2019 at Tioga Long Term Care. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. Interment will be in the Zion Cemetery, Tioga.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga on Friday from 10:00 AM until Noon and at the church one hour prior to services.