Esther Marie Peck, 81, a resident of Williston, ND for over 50 years, passed away on October 26, 2019.
Esther was born on December 13, 1937 in Olney, IL. The youngest child of Stanley and Mary Chaplin. Esther followed her older brother to Williston, ND. in the late 1950’s and met Lawrence Peck whom she married in 1960. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.
Esther was a hairstylist and also worked at Everson Funeral Home in Williston. Esther and Lawrence raised three sons: Wesley, Daniel and Matthew.
In 2011, Esther and Lawrence moved to Phoenix, AZ to be closer to two of their children.
Esther is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence, their three children, two grandchildren, and three siblings.
A private memorial service will be held by the family in November, 2019.
