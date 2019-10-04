Esther L. Erickson, 91

Esther L. Erickson age 91 of Crosby, ND and formerly of rural Grenora , passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Writing Rock Lutheran Church in rural Alkabo with Pastor Kathi Nygaard officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Daneville township. Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 209 at the Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the church.
Esther was born January 20, 1928 in Upland Township, Divide County, ND to Mabel and Joseph Nygaard. Esther attended school at Highland #1 through the 8th grade and High School in Crosby graduating in 1947, after which, she attended Normal School in Minot receiving a teaching certificate and taught in rural schools near Alamo and McGregor for 6 years. Esther worked at JC Penney and the ASCS office in Crosby. On May 24, 1961 she was united in marriage to Eskel Erickson and moved to the farm north of Grenora, where for many years she had the duties of farmwife and mother to Dale and Donna. Esther was a member of Homemakers, enjoyed bowling in Grenora and Crosby, active in the Ladies Aide at Writing Rock church, Sunday School teacher and quilting club in Grenora. She was an avid quilter, together with the Ladies Aide, completing hundreds of quilts for Lutheran World Relief as well as the quilts she pieced and hand quilted for her own enjoyment, also numbering close to 100. Along with quilting, Esther also enjoyed keeping busy with handiwork making knit doilies & hardanger pieces. Many of her quilts and handiwork were given as gifts and her greatest joy was seeing them being used. For many years she donated her quilts to the Upper Missouri Bible Camp quilt auction and other fundraising events. Esther remained on the farm for several years after Eskel passed away in 2006, moving to Crosby in 2010 where she enjoyed visiting friends and relatives including weekly visits to the Sunrise Care Center. In January of 2016, Esther moved to the Northern Lights Villa where she made many new friends over the years she very much enjoyed the staff and residents at the Villa, playing cards, doing puzzles and just having people to visit with. Esther was a member of Writing Rock Church and the Sons of Norway. Esther enjoyed following her grandchildren, Chris and Kayla’s lives, including their sports, band, hunting and school activities when she could. She was very excited to welcome new grandchildren to her family in the past year in Kayla’s husband, Karson, and Chris’s wife, Kandice along with her son Addison. Esther is survived by her son, Dale of rural Grenora, daughter and son in law, Donna and Wayne of Williston ND. Grandson, Chris (Kandice & Addison) of Williston, ND, granddaughter, Kayla (Karson) O’Keefe of Parker CO. Sister, Marilyn (Larry) DeJardine of Crosby, ND, brother-in-law Dean Fatland of Fargo ND and many nieces and nephews who she was very fond of. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mabel Nygaard, her husband, Eskel Erickson, two infant sisters Jeanette & Mavis, sisters, Marion Toppen, Dorothy Rensvold, Sylvia Fatland, & brother, Milton Nygaard.
