Erling W. Hodenfield, 88, of Ray, ND, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman Parris will officiate. Interment will be at Rainbow Valley Cemetery in Ray, ND. A Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 6:30 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Friends may also call at the Church one hour prior to services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Erling’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.