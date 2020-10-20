Erling W. Hodenfield, 88, of Ray, ND, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care in Tioga, ND.
Erling W. Hodenfield was born November 15, 1931, to Carl M. Hodenfield and Eline (Flaten) Hodenfield in Ray, ND. He passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Tioga Long Term Care unit where he has resided since May 2019.
Erling was raised on the family farm northwest of Ray in Champion Township. He attended grade school at the Reinhart School and the Flaten School. He graduated from Ray High School in 1949. He had a music scholarship to attend Minot State which he chose not to use; instead, he decided to help his father and two brother’s farm for most of his career. He was employed at the Farmers Union Oil Company in Ray in the winter months. Dad retired at the age of 52 due to a brain aneurism. In retirement, he spent his time playing cards especially cribbage with family and friends.
At the young age of 5, he started singing for many community activities with his sister, Ardis. His musical talents remained an asset to the surrounding community for another 60 years. The last wedding he sang for was his granddaughter, Louann, in 2007.
He was united in marriage with Charlotte Ann Johnson on January 30, 1955. They were blessed with five children in their 65 years of marriage.
Organizations he was a member of included Ray Squarenaders, North Dakota Farmers Union, and the Williston Elks. He served as a Sunday school teacher, sang in the church choir, and was on several church boards over the years along with being on the township board and the Co-op loan committee. He was a member of the Rainbow Valley Lutheran Church and when it closed he became a member at Ray Lutheran.
Erling was preceded in death by his daughter, Jan; parents, Carl and Eline Hodenfield; brother, Curt Hodenfield; brother-in-law, Max Rollefson; in-laws Carl and Helen Johnson; brother-in-law Duane Johnson; sister-in-law Donna Johnson; and great grandson, Samuel Erling Paslawski.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Carla Hodenfield of Ray; sons: Brad (Marilyn Bjornson) Hodenfield of Milbank, SD; Brian (Sandra Erickson) Hodenfield of West Fargo; and Scott (Colleen Olson) of Minot; and 8 grandchildren: Alan (Amy) Hodenfield of Ortonville, MN; Louann (Charlie) Paslawski of Granite Falls, MN; Todd (Chelsea) Hodenfield of Morris, MN; Jacob Hodenfield of West Fargo; Jaden Hodenfield of West Fargo; Cody (Zoe) Hodenfield of Minot; Braden Hodenfield of Minot; and McKenna Hodenfield of Kailua, HI, along with 9 great grandchildren; his sister, Ardis Rollefson of Jackson, WY; brother, Melvin (Dorelee) Hodenfield of Ray, sister-in-law, Lenore Hodenfield of Ray as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to covid concerns the family has elected to have a private service for Erling. For those who would like to view Erling’s service online please visit our website at www.fulkersons.com and click the link on Erling’s service information on Saturday, October 24, 2020 @ 11:00 AM. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com