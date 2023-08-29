Warmsbecker obit

Erin Cody “Nex” Warmsbecker was born to Brandy (Shahin) and Leo Warmsbecker on October 19, 2008 in Williston, ND. She passed away at her home on August 23, 2023.

Erin was an artist, a writer, and thoroughly enjoyed drama. Her biggest passion was animals. Whether visiting the dogs and cats at Mondak Animal Rescue or chasing and catching any animal she saw at Spring Lake Park, Eagle Ridge, or along side of the road, she loved them all.



