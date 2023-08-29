Erin Cody “Nex” Warmsbecker was born to Brandy (Shahin) and Leo Warmsbecker on October 19, 2008 in Williston, ND. She passed away at her home on August 23, 2023.
Erin was an artist, a writer, and thoroughly enjoyed drama. Her biggest passion was animals. Whether visiting the dogs and cats at Mondak Animal Rescue or chasing and catching any animal she saw at Spring Lake Park, Eagle Ridge, or along side of the road, she loved them all.
Her artistic talents ranged from drawing, sketching, and painting to digital art. She was just beginning to learn about photography. She was passionate about writing, having written several short stories and was working on a novel. When writing, she made sure she developed every character in complete detail and illustrated many of them.
Erin was kind, compassionate, thoughtful, and funny. She had an infectious laugh and a dark sense of humor. She took joy in making others smile and laugh.
She is survived by her mother, Brandy Shahin and her father, Leo Warmsbecker.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Earline Martin and MariAnn Sansour.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mondak Animal Rescue in Erin’s honor at 6207 1st Ave W. Williston, ND 58801.
Erin’s Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Brent Lee will be officiating. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign an on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com