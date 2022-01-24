Erik Rognlien, 88
Erik Rognlien, 88, of Williston, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Thursday evening, January 20, 2022, under the care of hospice.
His Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Lundblom will officiate. Interment with military rites will be in Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery following the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 25, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Wednesday.
Erik Kristoffer Rognlien “Erik the Norske” was born on January 19, 1934 in Sandvika, Vestre Baerum outside of Oslo, Norway. His parents were Gunnar and Valborg (Pettersen) Rognlien. Erik was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church of Lommedalen Valley, Norway. He was six years old when the German troops invaded Norway during WWII. As a youngster in Norway he worked at a creamery and did farm field work. Erik also helped his father as a woodworker, as his father was a cabinet builder. While in Norway he enjoyed skiing, soccer and school band where he played horn and designed the school band banner.
Erik was raised and educated through the seventh grade in Lommendalen Valley, Norway. He then attended an electrical trade school for four years in Oslo, Norway. Erik worked for Gustov A. Ring Office Machine in Oslo, Norway. He served in the Norwegian Army and Air Defense Artillery program.
Erik immigrated to the United States in 1957 when he was twenty three years old. He was guaranteed by his cousin, Elling (Theresa) Ellingson of Alexander, ND. He knew very little English. Just a few months after arriving in Alexander, and before he was a citizen of the U.S. he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Ft. Carson in Colorado, Fort Smith in Arkansas, and Tauge, Korea. Erik was honorably discharged in 1959 with a rank of E4. Following his service in the Army, he joined the National Guard, and was called into service due to the Berlin Crisis. At that time he was stationed in Ft. Riley, KS with the 164th Engineer Battalion of Williston, ND.
On January 19, 1963, Erik married Linda Braaten at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church. Together the couple had two daughters, Kari and Tona. Erik became a U.S. Citizen in 1967. Erik stayed active in the Williston community. He worked at Gaffaney’s as a repairman and sales man, and eventually was part owner. He was a member of Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, American Legion, Williston Cowboy Drum and Bugle Corp, Moose Lodge, Sons of Norway and he was the Mayor of the 400 block of 4th Ave East! In his free time, many hobbies kept him busy, such as fishing, woodworking, camping, 31 card games, Minnesota Vikings, music, and dancing. He most enjoyed being with family and friends.
Surviving Erik are his wife, Linda; daughters, Kari (Mark) Evenson, of Williston, Tona (Troy) Stevenson of Minot; brother in law, Steve Braaten, Havre, MT; sister in law, Renelle (Wayne) Braaten, Havre, MT; grandchildren, Justin (Rachel) Stevenson, Kjersti Evenson, Siri Evenson; step grandchildren, Jessica Stevenson, Ashley Stevenson; great-grandchidren, Henry Stevenson, Taylee Brunelle; step-great- grandchidren, Gabriel Gennicks, Noah Gennicks, Lucian Butler, Joseph Ausman, Vivian Hutcheson, Jaxon Hutcheson; several nieces and nephews in Norway, Sweden, and the U.S.
Erik was preceded in death by his parents, Gunnar and Valborg Rognlien; in-laws, Jens and Agnes Braaten; brother, Odd Rognlien; sister in law, Else Rognlien; sister and brother in law, Joann and Darrell Overcast; nephew, Erik Rognlien; step grand-daughter, Phoebe Ausman.
Erik was proud to be an American and a Veteran. The family would like to thank everyone who has supported us throughout this journey with your thoughts, prayers and acts of kindness. We appreciate them all.
