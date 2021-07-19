Emily Erin Groethe-Kiser, 39
Emily Erin Groethe-Kiser returned to her heavenly home on May 14, 2021. There will be a Celebration of her life at the James Memorial Art Center in Williston, ND on July 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the afternoon. Family and friends are welcome to attend, and share remembrances of Emily.
Emily Erin Groethe passed away unexpectedly due to complications during an asthma attack on May 14th, 2021.
She arrived into this world as she left, early and unexpectedly. She arrived 3 weeks early on February 2nd 1982, ready for the world and eagerly greeted by her mom and dad, Kevin and Glenda (Pitman) Groethe, and her older sister Karina.
She grew up in Williston, ND surrounded by many friends and family. At the age of 20 she moved to Oklahoma to live with her sister and that is where she became a first time mom to the first love of her life, Ethan. Over the following years she would have two more wonderful children who also became the other loves of her life, Sylvia and Jaxon. Her greatest joy in this world was being a mom, they will always be the loves of her life. She was a loving mom, daughter and sister with a kind and trusting soul, and a passion for nature, music and making the world around for her and her loved ones more beautiful.
Emily was an organ donor and benefited the lives of 4 souls through her donation. She also donated a lung to Covid-19 research (the first donation of its kind for St. Anthony hospital in OKC) which will be instrumental in saving the lives of countless souls in the future.
In lieu of flowers please consider registering as a donor or donating in her memory to the National Coalition against Domestic Abuse.
Emily is survived by her parents, Kevin Groethe and Glenda Pitman; sons, Ethan Costa, and Jaxon Kiser; daughter, Sylvia Kiser; sister, Karina Groethe; and many family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Bea Groethe; grandparents, Troy and Dora Pitman; aunt Donna Scheele; uncle, Alan Groethe; uncle, James R Scheele; and cousin, Brenda Scheele.