Emil Saint, 94, of Williston, passed away on Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, at the Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Wednesday and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until Noon and for the hour preceding the service at the church.
Emil Saint, 94, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Williston, ND. He was born June 10, 1925 at home in McHenry, ND to Emil Max Saint of Belgium and Marguerite (LePine) Saint of Montreal, Canada. He was the youngest of seven children and was raised in McHenry where he attended school. An interesting fact is he and his siblings spoke only French until they went to school. While in high school, he was involved in sports, and one included golden-glove boxing. One week before graduating from McHenry High School, he entered the Navy with three buddies, and their mothers had to receive their high school diplomas. While in the Navy he was stationed at the Naval Hospital in Hawaii as a medical corpsman. They took ambulances down to the dock at Pearl Harbor to meet the ships carrying the wounded. They would then transport them to the hospital and provided all the necessary care. (Lawrence Flaten, of Williston was one of the severely wounded treated there but Emil did not know him at that time.)
After serving three years in the service, he returned to McHenry, ND where he married a local girl, Shirley Graham in 1947. To that union three children, Nancy, Danny, and Joni were born. They later divorced. He briefly attended Ellendale Teachers’ College. While in McHenry, they ran a local restaurant. Three years later they moved into Carrington where he worked construction jobs for Archie Campbell. In 1957 they moved to Tioga, ND when a high school friend called and offered him a job with his new business. In 1960 he moved to Williston, where he worked at the Salt Plant until his retirement in June of 1984.
Emil was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge and the VFW. He belonged to the Singles Club, where he was president for many years. He delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and received the Volunteer of the Month award in July of 1994. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapshooting, golfing, card games and time spent with family and friends. Of all of his hobbies, trapshooting was at the top of his list as he won numerous trophies and awards and made many life-lasting friendships. He enjoyed watching Teton Men’s Basketball and for many years had a season pass with a special seat. He was a huge Bison and Carson Wentz fan and loved the MN Twins and the MN Vikings.
He spent the last few years of his life at Arbor House, where he made many friends with the residents and especially with the staff. He entered Bethel Nursing Home shortly before his death.
He is survived by his daughter Nancy (Rick) Wisness of Watford City and their three children, Michael, and his sons Peyton and Parker of Anthem, AZ; Scott (Monique) and their children, Jacob and Kaleb Goff, and Kyla and Ben of Watford City; Jennifer (Andy) Beck and their children Alex and Suzie of Mesa, AZ. Son Danny (Sandra Horob) Saint of Minot, ND; and daughter Joni (Pedar) Andre and their children Cadie Vachal and her sons, Jorden, Levi, and Harley of Williston; and Beth (Jeremiah) LaDue and their children Easton and Ellie of Trenton. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in North Dakota and Washington State.
Emil was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, George, Marie, John, Albert, Marcel, and Leona.
