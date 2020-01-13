Emil Saint, 94
Emil Saint, 94, of Williston, passed away on Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, at the Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate. Cremation will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Wednesday and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until Noon and for the hour preceding the service at the church.
A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Emil or leave condolences for his family.