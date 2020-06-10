Emil Saint, 94, of Williston, passed away on Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Graveside Committal Service with Military Rites will be held Monday morning, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Williston, ND. Rev. Ross Reinhiller will officiate.
We encourage common sense social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Emil or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.