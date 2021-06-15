Emery Gene Vigness, 85 of Alexander, ND, passed away on Friday June 11th, 2021 at his home in Alexander.
Emery was born March 18, 1936 to Louie and Gina (Villand) Vigness in Hubbard Township, Polk County, Minnesota.
Emery married Joan Due on August 22, 1959 in Willow City, ND. Emery and Joan were blessed with 17 children.
At age 16, Emery began his butchering career at Davidson’s Processing in Bottineau, ND. From there, he opened his own butcher shop in Towner, ND until a flood forced its closure. In 1976, Emery moved his family to Arnegard, ND and continued his butchering career at the Piggly Wiggly in Watford City. In 1980 the family moved to Alexander and Emery opened another Butcher Shop, Prairie Meats, where he provided custom cutting and butchering until he retired in 2000.
Emery is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan. His children: Bernadette (Mike) Barbula, Jody (Kate) Vigness, Jeff Vigness, James Vigness, Gerald Vigness, Lynette (Reyburn) Johnston, John Vigness, Vicki LaPierre, Jarrod (Heidi) Vigness, Mariann Clark, Jason (Sylvia) Vigness, Wayne (Tiffaney) Vigness, Michelle (Justin) Tyler, Veronica (Guy) Melby, Curtis Vigness, Chris (Kelly) Vigness, and Danielle (Dan) Lessen, 34 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren, and his sister Agnes Sund.
Emery was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 4 sisters, a son-in-law and a daughter-in-law.
Emery’s Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the St. Joesph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Brian Goss will officiate. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery in Alexander, North Dakota. A Rosary will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston at 7:00 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM, and an hour at the church prior to the service. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, you can view Emery’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.