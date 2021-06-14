Emery Gene Vigness, 85
Emery Gene Vigness, 85, of Alexander, ND, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at his residence in Alexander, ND.
Emery’s Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the St. Joesph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Brian Goss will officiate. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery in Alexander, North Dakota. A Rosary will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston at 7:00 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM, and an hour at the church prior to the service.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast
