Former North Dakota resident, most recently of Wisconsin, Emede (Mede) Norris Cote, 87, passed away at his home on May 3rd, 2021, with his family by his side. Mede was born to Wilfred and Flora (Chretien) Cote in Willow City, North Dakota. He lived most of his life in North Dakota, growing up on a farm near Willow City. He continued to farm throughout his life, worked for Montana Dakota Utilities in Williston, North Dakota, and retired in Beulah, North Dakota after 26 years.
Mede enjoyed going to local gas stations to get a cup of coffee and visit with the employees and customers. He loved working on vehicles and made sure that all his children and grandchildren had their oil changed and their tires were full of air. He was always willing to help.
Mede is survived by his wife of 65 years, Olive. Their children, Kent (Debbie) Cote of Dunseith, ND. Karen (Bob) Smith of Galesville, WI, and Carla Cote Singley (Rob) of Blair, NE. His grandchildren, Kent's children Michael, Diana, and Christopher. Karen's children Chad (Jackie), Carisa, and Brett (Mia). Cheryl's children Amanda (Jarris), Briana, and Sierra. Carla's children, Lyndzie (Micheal), Dyllan, and Sarah Jo. Mede had seven great grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Yvonne (Gordy) Boucher of Rolette, ND.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Cheryl, his mother Flora, father Wilfred, sisters Florence, Luella, Rose Ann, Marion, Geraldine, and brothers Clarence, Ralph, and Gerald.