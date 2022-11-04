Elwood 'Woody' Franklin Adams Jr. died on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Sanford Fargo Hospice House in Fargo, ND.
Woody was born to Thea & Elwood Adams on October 7, 1942, in Williston, ND.
He graduated from Williston High School in 1960. Following high school, he attended Valley City State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1964.
When Woody was just 19 years old, his parents died within six months of each other. His parents' best friends, Ralph & Olga Nelson, and their five children embraced him into their family.
He married Catherine Sheridan on June 9, 1973. They lived in Williamsport, PA, before moving to Williston, ND, in 1978. They had one son, David Franklin. Woody and Cathy divorced in September 1995.
Woody worked several jobs including teaching, sales, and customer service before settling into his professional career with Job Service North Dakota, where he worked until his retirement in 2006.
On March 20, 2004, Woody married Betty Colby. Betty had one daughter, Rebecca (Lacey) Jacobsen-Knowles, and 4 grandchildren, Emmet, Sadie, Myrtle, & Asa. Woody and Betty lived in Williston, ND, and then in Woodbury, MN. They divorced in February 2022.
In June 2022, he moved to Moorhead, MN, where he lived at the Linden of Eventide. Being the social butterfly he was, Woody had no problem making several friends during his time there, and he loved being close to his son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and grand-dog.
Woody's favorites included dogs, golf, puzzles, playing cards, long walks, and classical music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thea (Sannes) & Elwood Adams; embraced parents, Ralph & Olga Nelson; embraced brothers, Jerry Nelson & Michael Nelson; embraced brother-in-law, Don Richardson; and close cousin, Jerry Christensen.
He is survived by his only child, David Adams; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Adams; grandchildren, Jensen, Kylie, Caleb, Yonas, & Natnael; grand-dog, Moses; embraced siblings, Mary Ann Richardson, David (Sherri) Nelson, & Laurie Flexhaug; embraced sisters-in-law, Patti Nelson & Carole Nelson; many embraced nieces and nephews; and countless close friends.
Blessed be his memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in honor of Elwood "Woody" Adams be given to the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony and/or Sanford Fargo Hospice House.
Memorial Service: 6pm, Monday, November 7, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moorhead, MN with a visitation from 4-6pm.
Interment: First Lutheran Church Columbarium, Fargo, ND at a later date.
