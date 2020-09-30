Elvin Olson, 89, of Williston, passed away Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
In keeping with Elvin’s wishes, cremation will take place and memorial services are pending at Faith United Methodist Church in Williston.
