Elvin Olson, 89, of Williston, passed away Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.
His memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Faith United Methodist Church in Williston. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will officiate.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and at the church one hour prior to services on Monday.