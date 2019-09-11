Elva, 72, passed into eternal glory on August 28, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, ultimately due to the effects of being on immunosuppressants for 32 years. Her husband and daughters were by her side. She was born April 7, 1947, in Midale, Saskatchewan, to Victor Bignell Collins and Clara Elsie (Hewitt) Collins. She grew up in Tribune, Saskatchewan, and graduated in 1965 as valedictorian of her class.
Her fondest memories growing up include ice skating, playing softball, attending church and Sunday school, and going to weekly dances in nearby communities. Upon graduation she worked as a telephone operator for a year.
She met her spouse, Gary, at a curling bonspiel. They married on June 4, 1966, at which time she moved to North Dakota. They lived in various small towns following oil field work before settling in Williston, ND, in 1970. They had three children: Carrie, Dana and Tess. She became a U.S. citizen in April 1982.
In 1979, Elva developed autoimmune hepatitis. In January 1987, she was blessed to receive a liver transplant.
The following fall she enrolled in college and four years later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Technology from Minot State University.
She worked for 20 years in the medical lab at Mercy Hospital in Williston. In 2012, Gary and Elva moved to Pahrump, NV, in part to escape the cold winters of ND and also to be near their two daughters.
Elva was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary, daughters Carrie (Brian) Moore of Pahrump and Tess Haagenson of Las Vegas, son Dana (Kim) Haagenson of Arpin, WI, sisters Kathleen Muirhead and Vicki (John) Winter and brother Wes Collins, all of whom reside in Estevan, Sask. She has four grandchildren: Derek and Craig Moore, Nathan and Kathryn Haagenson, and three step-grandsons: Preston, Hayden and Mason Hill.
By her request, there will be no memorial service. To honor her memory, we would ask that all consider becoming organ donors. We will forever miss her quiet strength, listening ear, and unwavering support.