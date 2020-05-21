Elmer L. Poline, 86, of Minot, ND formerly of Bowbells, ND, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at The Wellington in Minot, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
A private Graveside Service will be held at the Bowbells Community Cemetery in Bowells, ND on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with military rites to follow. A Celebration of Elmer’s Life will be held at a later date.
The service will be broadcast on the Fulkerson Stevenson Facebook page, please follow the link on Elmer’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com