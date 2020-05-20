Elmer L. Poline, 86, of Minot, ND formerly of Bowbells, ND, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at The Wellington in Minot, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
