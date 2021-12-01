Ellen S. Privratsky, 95, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday evening, November 29, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Her Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday morning, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Funeral Celebrant, Heidi Coughlin will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and for the hour preceding the funeral service at the funeral home on Friday.
Ellen Shirley Privratsky was born in Dunn County, North Dakota on August 8, 1926 to Nicholas J. and Winifred (Trousdale) Klee. She grew up in Bismarck and graduated in 1944 from Bismarck High School. Ellen attended Bismarck Jr. College. In 1948 Ellen married Charles Privratsky at the United Methodist Episcopal Church in Bismarck. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Williston for over 45 years. In her later years, she was a member of the Methodist Church.
Ellen is survived by her two sons, Wynn (Lori Yale) of Williston, Wade (Shawna) of Fargo; four grandchildren, Crystal Lester, Erin Privratsky, Erica and Alex Privratsky; two great grandchildren, Emma and Ava Lester; sister in law Judy Klee; and two nieces.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and brother, Harvey.