Ellen Marie Lovdahl, 80 Minot formerly of McGregor, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Trinity Homes nursing home.

Ellen was born on May 10, 1943, in Oslo, Norway to Anton and Lilly (Dahl) Jacobsen. She spent many hours working alongside her father and brothers, Tore and Asle Jacobsen, in the small corner market that they owned. When she wasn’t in the market she spent time learning to cook, sew, knit and crochet from her mother; activities she enjoyed doing throughout her life.

