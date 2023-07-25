Ellen Marie Lovdahl, 80 Minot formerly of McGregor, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Trinity Homes nursing home.
Ellen was born on May 10, 1943, in Oslo, Norway to Anton and Lilly (Dahl) Jacobsen. She spent many hours working alongside her father and brothers, Tore and Asle Jacobsen, in the small corner market that they owned. When she wasn’t in the market she spent time learning to cook, sew, knit and crochet from her mother; activities she enjoyed doing throughout her life.
In 1973 she met a “loud American” in a great big white cowboy hat who introduced her to his nephew Bruce Lovdahl and on April 13, 1974 Ellen and Bruce were married at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of McGregor, North Dakota. She enjoyed life as a farmer’s wife and working at the hospital in Tioga until the birth of her first child, Michael, on August 13, 1978. Two years later on September 9, 1980 she gave birth to a set of twins, Brian and Annette. For many years she was a devoted housewife and mother and then in 1993 she began working for the Good Samaritan Center Nursing Home in Noonan. Even though she was working again she would always make time in her busy schedule to go to her children’s activities whether they were sports, academic or musical. Her biggest joy in life was that of her children.
She is survived by her son, Brian (Shayna) Lovdahl of Montevideo, MN, granddaughters; Alita and Aria Lovdahl; daughter, Annette (Rick) Haakenson of McGregor, ND, grandchildren, Hannah, Katherine, Alexander and Ryan Haakenson; brother, Asle Jacobsen of Norway; three nephews; two nieces and great-nieces and great-nephews all of Norway.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Lilly Jacobsen; brother Tore Jacobsen and son, Michael Lovdahl.
Ellen’s Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 9:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND have been entrusted with arrangements.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed.
