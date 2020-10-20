Ellen M. Fox, 84 of Tioga, ND passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care in Tioga, North Dakota. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
A Visitation will be held for Ellen from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND with a private Family Service to be held at 2:00 PM. Pastor Richard Carr will officiate. A Graveside Service will be held immediately following the Family Service at the Norman Lutheran Cemetery in Tioga, ND. A Celebration of Life will be held for Ellen in April 2021.
The Family Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Ellen’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.