Ella F. Strahan, 98
Strahan, Ella F, age 98 of Golden Valley MN, passed away 2/16/2021.
Preceded in death by husband, Clyde E. Strahan, an infant daughter, Karen Sue; 2 sons-in-law, Blaine Bartz and Lyle Simmie; sisters, Noma Ferguson, Roma (Walt) Olson, Dollris (Cliff) Hanson; and parents James and Lorena Ferguson.
Survived by daughters, Kathy Simmie of Saskatoon, Sask., Nancy (Mike) Coyle Strahan of St. Paul MN, Vicki Strahan and significant other Ron Schleufer of St. Louis Park, MN; grandchildren, Scott (Julia) Simmie, Anne Simmie, Megan (Jeremy) Coylewright, Kelley (Eddie) Parcher, Lee (Sarah) Schiele, Lane (Michelle) Schiele, Garrett (Nicole) Bartz, and Savanna Schiele; 17 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous family and friends.
Funeral Service Saturday, June 5th at Zion Lutheran Church, 1020 N. Main St, Tioga ND, at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place immediately after the service at United Cemetery, followed by a lunch at the church. All are welcome to attend.
Memorials can be made to:
Tioga United Cemetery
c/o Kenneth Schmidt
5228 109th Avenue NW
Ray, ND 58849