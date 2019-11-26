Elenora O. Anderson, 95, of Powers Lake, ND passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Edgewood Vista in Minot, ND surrounded by her loving family.
Elenora was born April 18, 1924 to Fred and Gertie Stordalen. She and her six siblings were raised on a farm 3 ½ miles south of Alamo, ND. Her dad passed away when she was 11 years old. Four and half years later, her mother and the seven children moved into Alamo. In the spring of 1942, Elenora graduated from Alamo High School.
She married Elmer Anderson March of 1947 in Roswell, NM. They lived in Alamo until 1952 when they moved to Powers Lake. To this union three daughters and one son were born, Eloise, Cheryl, Dennis and Jolene. She was very proud that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all live in North Dakota.
Elenora worked as a waitress at the Wagon Wheel Café in Powers Lake for about 17 years. Later she worked for Green Thumb at the Powers Lake Senior Center for a number of years. She was very involved and active in many church activities. She had a kind and giving heart. She helped care for friends dealing with different health issues, babysat for her grandson, made many phone calls to friends that were home bound and brought goodies to friends and neighbors. In her younger years she was member of the Powers Lake Civic Club, also a Homemakers Club and both her and Elmer were active in anything promoting community betterment in Powers Lake. For the last two years she had been living at Edgewood Vista where she made many new friends and enjoyed attending activities.
Those who shared in her life: Eloise Rystedt, Powers Lake; Cheryl (Mike) Rystedt, Minot; Dennis (Colette) Anderson, Wolf Creek; Jolene Anderson, Minot; grandchildren, Joni (Pete) Honrud, Bismarck; Nicki (Ken) Maruskie, Powers Lake, Chris (Chandra) Rystedt, Powers Lake; Amy (Charles) Junas, Minot, Jennifer (John) Melland, Fargo; Jill (Kurtis) Foote, Fargo, Corrie (Tim) Rogness, Hazen, Vaughn (Amber) Anderson, Florida; Dustin (Crisel) Anderson, Dickinson; 26 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mae Thompson, Williston; Junette Schmidt, Mukwonago, WI; brother, Floyd (Arlene) Stordalen, Red Wing, MN; sister-in-law, Mavis Anderson, Bismarck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elenora was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Anderson; grandson, Craig Rystedt; great granddaughter, Alyssa Rystedt; her parents, sisters, Marie Lund, Bernice Schwersenska, and Fredella Mattingly; father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Inga Anderson, brothers-in-law, Charles Anderson and Gordon Overland; sister-in-law, Ardelle Overland.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Powers Lake. Burial is in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery at Powers Lake, ND. Friends may call an hour prior to the service at the church.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and share condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.