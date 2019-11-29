Please Note: Elenora Anderson’s funeral has been rescheduled due to weather. Her funeral has been rescheduled to:
Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Powers Lake, ND. Burial is in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery at Powers Lake, ND. Friends may call an hour prior to the service at the church. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family.
