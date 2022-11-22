Eleanor Ginther Raymond, 100

Eleanor Ginther Raymond passed away October 19, 2022 in Temecula, California.
Eleanor was born February 13, 1922 as the only child of Alphonse and Edna Clark Ginther. Her father was the first manager of the Williston Red Owl Market where he employed, as Checkers, his wife Edna and her sister, Hazel Scott.
Eleanor was the eldest of 14 cousins who lived in the area. After graduating Williston High School, she went to the University of North Dakota where she was affiliated with Pi Beta Phi. She graduated with a Business Administration degree. After graduation in 1944 she took the train to Corpus Christi, Texas to marry her fiancé, Bill Raymond who was a Marine getting ready to ship overseas. She followed him to California where he reported for duty. She returned to Williston till the end of the war.
Bill was in the Pacific Theater for the duration of the war and upon his return they, with their son Billy, went to the University of Minnesota so he could finish his engineering degree. During his career they lived in the Chicago area, Michigan, Texas, and California. Mr. Raymond passed after 57 years of marriage. Eleanor is buried next to him in the military section of Forest Lawn.
Eleanor is survived by sons William J Raymond, Gary (Kathleen), Gregory and 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.
They all gathered in February to celebrate her 100th birthday with her at joyful party.
