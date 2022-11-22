Eleanor Ginther Raymond, 100

Eleanor Ginther Raymond passed away October 19, 2022 in Temecula, California.

Eleanor was born February 13, 1922 as the only child of Alphonse and Edna Clark Ginther. Her father was the first manager of the Williston Red Owl Market where he employed, as Checkers, his wife Edna and her sister, Hazel Scott.

