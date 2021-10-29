Eleanor Delores Nehring, 88

Eleanor Delores Nehring passed away peacefully in Minot, ND on October 27, 2021 while surrounded by loved ones at the age of 88.
Eleanor was born in Bowbells, North Dakota on May 23, 1933 to Bertie and James Rice.
Eleanor was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was a long-time resident of Ray, ND prior to moving to Tioga, ND. She had great passion being an Avon representative. She enjoyed Wednesday’s quilting at the church, entertaining the ladies and many friends for coffee and sweet treats and making many trips to care for her grandchildren over the years. She was always willing to help out anyone with anything. Eleanor had such a kind and generous heart and will be so dearly missed.
Eleanor is survived by her siblings, Lois (Carl) Hoglund and Jim (Nancy) Rice; two children, Timothy (Steve Rieske) and Tammie (Greg) Thorsen; two grandchildren, Hannah Thorsen and Haley (Danys) Chartrand and one great-grandchild, Gemma Grace Chartrand.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her loving soulmate, Alden (Coup) Nehring; her parents, James and Bertie Rice and sister, Ella Mae Schultz.
Should you choose to give a Memorial, please consider Ray Lutheran Church / PO Box 157 Ray, ND 58849.
Eleanor’s Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Ray Lutheran Church in Ray, ND. Pastor Mary Dickman Parris will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 1st from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church. Eleanor will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 next to her soulmate, Alden at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND.
