Elaine Hilda Halvorson, 93, of Williston, ND, went to her Heavenly Home on August 3, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND, surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born on April 9th, 1930, on the family farm north of Niobe, ND to Hilder Gustaf and Mary Anna (Lindquist) Hennix. Elaine entered this world with the help of both of her grandmothers. Her mother had to go to the Kenmare Hospital after delivery due to complications. Elaine spent several days in the nursery, adored by all the nurses. She has been the life of the party ever since.

