Elaine Hilda Halvorson, 93, of Williston, ND, went to her Heavenly Home on August 3, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston, ND, surrounded by her loving family.
Elaine was born on April 9th, 1930, on the family farm north of Niobe, ND to Hilder Gustaf and Mary Anna (Lindquist) Hennix. Elaine entered this world with the help of both of her grandmothers. Her mother had to go to the Kenmare Hospital after delivery due to complications. Elaine spent several days in the nursery, adored by all the nurses. She has been the life of the party ever since.
Elaine was the eldest of three girls, her sister and best friend, Delores, and baby Joan Hennix who was called home shortly after birth. She learned the value of hard work on the farm with her dad. As the eldest, she took on the role of farm hand. She always said she “heard through the grapevine that she was her dad’s best hired hand!” Elaine attended school through the eighth grade in Niobe and then graduated high school in Kenmare, class of ’48.
Elaine was united in marriage to Arnold “Arnie” Halvorson, of Sherwood, ND, on October 9, 1955. Together they were blessed with five children, Gerald, Darold “Babe”, Lonnie, DeAnn, and Karla. Elaine and Arnie lived several places in North Dakota and Montana before finding their forever home in Williston, ND in 1965. In 1969, they created the cherished family business “Arnie’s Motorcycle Sales” in their garage on West Hillside Court. Elaine was the bookkeeper, the inventory guru, and everything else in between.
Elaine’s number one priority was family. She loved visiting relatives, going to family reunions, and keeping in touch by many phone calls. Elaine was a true card shark, she could play pinochle, whist, or canasta without missing a beat. To know Elaine, is to love her. She never met a stranger, and many people were considered family outside of blood. She was known for her wit and humor, and we all know her famous baseball joke. Elaine was her children and grandchildren’s number one fan. You could find her in the stands at volleyball, football, softball, basketball, wrestling, and motocross races. She had a passion for sports and rarely missed her beloved Minnesota Twins and Vikings games.
Elaine was one of a kind, our families rock and will be deeply missed. We are fortunate to have someone that makes saying “Goodbye” so hard. We Love You Mostest.
Elaine is survived by her family: Son: Gerald (Cheryl) Halvorson, Jason Halvorson, Jenn (Bob) Will, Chantz (Trina) Halvorson, Dakota Halvorson, Keeley (Kage) Gambo, and Laney Will. Son: Darold (Alyce) Halvorson, Jamie Halvorson, and Nathan (Savannah) Halvorson. Son: Lonnie (Jodi) Halvorson, Austin (Mariah) Halvorson, Brady (Hannah) Halvorson, Kelsi (Sam) Bickler, Aaron Halvorson, and Abbie Halvorson. Daughter: DeAnn (Glen) Clark, Nick Ellis, Taylor Clark, Wyatt (Gabby) Clark, Pepper Olson, Connor Clark, and Beau Lenoir. Daughter: Karla (Joe) Jackman, Tucker Jackman, Parker Jackman, Spencer Jackman, and Cooper Jackman. Nephews: Craig (Cindy) Mahlum and Curt (Kim) Mahlum.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Arnold “Arnie” Halvorson. Parents, Hilder G and Mary A Hennix. In laws, Sigval and Sophia Halvorson. Sisters, Delores Mahlum and Joan Hennix. Extended family Carlton Mahlum, Ruste Michaud, and Phyllis Roth.
On behalf of Elaine Halvorson and her family, we would like to share our deepest gratitude to JoDee Bjella, Sharla Falcon, Visiting Angels, Christine Gboro, CHI Hospice, Bethel Lutheran Nursing home staff, Meals on Wheels, and to her loyal friends and family that ensured her final journey was full of love.
Elaine’s Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Lundblom will be officiating. Elaine will be laid to rest at the Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. A Family Service open to the public will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
