Eileen Wendt, 90

Eileen Wendt, age 90, was called to heaven on February 2, 2022, at the Pembilier Nursing Home in Walhalla, North Dakota. A public Rosary will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and a Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial Service will be held May 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church, Walhalla, North Dakota.
Margaret Eileen Wendt was born July 19, 1931, to Earl and Agnes (McGurran) Brown and was the third of 14 siblings. Eileen married Emil Florian Wendt on April 7, 1951, and together they raised their children, Florenda, Richard and Robert in Walhalla.
Eileen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Florian; her parents, and her siblings and their spouses: Joseph Earl Brown, Jack (Mavis) Brown, Leonard (Rita) Brown, Theresa (Tom) Nugent, Katherine (Gene) White and Mary Agnes Brown.
She is survived by her children: Florenda (Harry) Holen, Richard (Bobbi) Wendt and Robert Wendt; her grandchildren: Christopher Olson (Desiree Kintyhtt) , Luke (Nikki) Holen, Corey Holen, Stephanie (Jeremy) Bakken, and Darin Wendt (Teasha Campagnola); great grandchildren: Carter Bakken, Cece Bakken, Chaz Bakken, Decker Wendt, Denli Wendt, Madalyn Holen and Parker Holen; her bonus great grandchildren: Cassandra Kintyhtt, Lexis Kintyhtt, Delani Kintyhtt, Zaiden Kintyhtt, and Liam Campagnola; brothers: David (Johnette) Brown, Tom (Marge) Brown, Joe (Becky) Brown; sisters: Mary Urlaub, Julia Reck, Evelyn (Bob) Rogers, and Earlene (Phil) Kase, and several nieces and nephews.