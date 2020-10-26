Edyth Pladson Salveson, 102
Edyth Pladson Salveson, 102, of Tioga, North Dakota, formerly of Wildrose, North Dakota passed away Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center LTC in Tioga, North Dakota.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
